Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

