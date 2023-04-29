Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

