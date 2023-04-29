Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

