Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.