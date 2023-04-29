Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

