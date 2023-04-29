Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $379.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.20 and its 200 day moving average is $329.03. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.