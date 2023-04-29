Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

