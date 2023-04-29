Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.66 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

