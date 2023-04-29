Oppenheimer Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

