Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

