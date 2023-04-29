OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells $41,416.56 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 0.5 %

KIDS stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.89 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

