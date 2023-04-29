Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.57.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 823,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

