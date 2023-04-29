Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.
OSK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.52. 823,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,937. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.
In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
