Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 823,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

