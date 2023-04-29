OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 251,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,647. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

