OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:OAMCF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. OverActive Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. It has operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

