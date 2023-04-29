Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

