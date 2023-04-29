Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,384,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 13,482,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113,845.0 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

PCFBF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.