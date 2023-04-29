Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Shares Up 3.4%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.19.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

