Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

