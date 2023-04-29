Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

