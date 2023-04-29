Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.