Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.