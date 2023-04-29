Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.