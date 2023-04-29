Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 0.7% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

