PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Jun sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,158,791.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,305 shares of company stock worth $388,153. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.