Peoples Financial Co. (PFBX) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 5th

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Peoples Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFBX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Peoples Financial has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 20.17%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.