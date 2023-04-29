Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Short Interest Update

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 559,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $15.56 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

