Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

