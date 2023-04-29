PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 87,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,782. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
