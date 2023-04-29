PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 87,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,782. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

