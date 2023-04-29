Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $124.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

