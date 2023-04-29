Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 58,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $530.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $502.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.17.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

