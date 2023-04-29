Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

