Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $299,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.71 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

