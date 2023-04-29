Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of ESML opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
