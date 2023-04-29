Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Activity

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

