Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.84 and a 200-day moving average of $597.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.