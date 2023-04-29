Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,951,000 after buying an additional 209,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Raymond James by 128.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 186,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $90.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.