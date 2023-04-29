Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

BX opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

