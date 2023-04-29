Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

