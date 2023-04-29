Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 15.7 %

NYSE PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Pinterest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.