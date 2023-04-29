Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

