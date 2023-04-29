Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.68 and last traded at $210.68. Approximately 3,279,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,545,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.0% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.