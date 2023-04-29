PLATINCOIN Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $510,983.58 and approximately $14,725.79 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 732,280,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 732,278,143.01419 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.1005853 USD and is up 38.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,132.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.