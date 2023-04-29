Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

PLXS stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

