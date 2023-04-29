Pollen Street (LON:HONY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Pollen Street PLC (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.89) and last traded at GBX 790 ($9.87). 7,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 786 ($9.82).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 790 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.26 million and a P/E ratio of 975.31.

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

