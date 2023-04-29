Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading Up 4.2%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 203,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 104,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PDLB shares. TheStreet cut Ponce Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point lowered Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). Ponce Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven Tsavaris bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 305,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,709.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Tsavaris acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 305,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,028.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,894 shares of company stock valued at $336,802. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

