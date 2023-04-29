PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.57

PotCoin (POT) traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $304,069.66 and approximately $11.57 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00307372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,242,422 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.