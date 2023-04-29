PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PowerBand Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PWWBF remained flat at C$0.03 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. PowerBand Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.37.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

About PowerBand Solutions

(Get Rating)

Read More

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.