PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,514. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

